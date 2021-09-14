Left Menu

How many marriages held at Guruvayoor in last one month, what were the arrangements: Ker HC asks temple committee

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:55 IST
How many marriages held at Guruvayoor in last one month, what were the arrangements: Ker HC asks temple committee
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the Guruvayoor Devaswom managing committee how many marriages were conducted there in the last one month and what were the arrangements permitted for each of them.

The query, one among several, was posed by the court to the temple's committee during hearing of a petition initiated by the court on its own, based on news reports of the decorations for the wedding of industrialist Ravi Pillai's son.

The other queries posed to the committee by a bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and K Babu were -- why private security personnel were deployed for the wedding and whether devotees were prevented from entering the temple on the wedding days.

The bench sought a detailed affidavit from the Guruvayoor Devaswom managing committee on the queries raised by the court before the next date of hearing on October 5.

The court also impleaded the Devaswom secretary, Kerala government, Thrissur ASP, the temple managing committee's Administrator, industrialist Ravi Pillai as well as the Collector and sectoral Magistrate of the area and issued notices to them, seeking their response in the matter.

The court said that while people have a right to arrange marriages at the temple, it has to be restricted to the infrastructure available there.

The Administrator of the Guruvayoor Devaswom, meanwhile, had filed an affidavit before the court, stating that the news reports, based on which the petition was initiated, were not fully correct and contained misleading facts.

The affidavit said that Pillai was granted permission only to perform 'pushpalankaram' (flower decorations). However, the event management team hired by him had carried out some additional decoration work.

It also said that when the temple officials noticed the additional work, it was ordered to be dismantled and the same was done by the event management company's workers.

It further said that no violation of COVID-19 norms was permitted during the wedding and urged the bench to drop the suo motu proceedings.

The affidavit was filed in response to the court's September 7 order, asking the administrator of the Guruvayoor Devaswom managing committee to explain why the 'nadappanthal' in front of the temple was decorated with huge cutouts and tree branches for the September 9 wedding of the industrialist's son, as was reported in the media.

A 'nadapanthal' is a structure set up in front of the temple for conducting various functions like weddings.

The administrator was asked to file an affidavit explaining the facts and circumstances in which the 'nadappanthal' was decorated with the huge cutouts and branches of trees.

The committee, on that date of hearing, had told the court that over 100 marriages were being conducted in the nadappanthal in front of Guruvayoor Temple in strict conformity with COVID-19 protocol, with each marriage party being permitted to have only 12 people, excluding the bride and bridegroom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021