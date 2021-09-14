Delhi govt gives Rs 10 lakh financial aid to deceased Covid warrior's kin

Delhi government on Tuesday provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of late Corona warrior Dr Amit Singh, a senior resident on a contract basis in the Department of Anesthesia, Swami Vivekananda Hospital, who was on Corona duty and died due to cardiac arrest. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to the wife of Dr Amit Singh. The financial help has been provided to the family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Kejriwal expressed deep grief over the demise of Dr Amit Singh and said, ''Dr Amit did continuous duty during Corona and served Corona patients with full dedication. I met his family today and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family as financial aid. This is a small gesture of help from our side. We will always stand with the frontline workers. We are proud of Dr Amit Singh's service.'' Dr Amit Singh was posted as Senior Resident on a contract basis in the Department of Anesthesia, Swami Vivekananda Hospital. He was on Corona duty and while on duty, he had a cardiac arrest attack on May 13, 2021. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Haryana, where he, unfortunately, passed away. He was the only earner in the family.

Meanwhile, on Monday Delhi recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, Delhi recorded no death due to COVID for the sixth consecutive day. The death toll stands at 25,083 and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)