Mumbai: BMC clean-up marshal beaten up in Juhu, case filed

A case of assault has been registered against an unidentified person after a video of a clean-up marshal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation being beaten up went viral on social media, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon near an eatery in Juhu in the western part of the metropolis, the official said.

''The clean-up marshal was clicking photographs of people violating the mask norm in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. When he went to one of the violators to collect a fine, he was assaulted. CCTV footage etc is being checked to arrest the offender,'' the Juhu police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)