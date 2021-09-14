Left Menu

Mumbai: BMC clean-up marshal beaten up in Juhu, case filed

A case of assault has been registered against an unidentified person after a video of a clean-up marshal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation being beaten up went viral on social media, a police official said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday afternoon near an eatery in Juhu in the western part of the metropolis, the official said.The clean-up marshal was clicking photographs of people violating the mask norm in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: 14-09-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 22:03 IST
When he went to one of the violators to collect a fine, he was assaulted. CCTV footage etc is being checked to arrest the offender, the Juhu police station official said.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon near an eatery in Juhu in the western part of the metropolis, the official said.

''The clean-up marshal was clicking photographs of people violating the mask norm in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. When he went to one of the violators to collect a fine, he was assaulted. CCTV footage etc is being checked to arrest the offender,'' the Juhu police station official said.

