Left Menu

Nagpur: Man fined Rs 10,000 for hitting cop during yatra in 2004

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 22:25 IST
Nagpur: Man fined Rs 10,000 for hitting cop during yatra in 2004
  • Country:
  • India

A man who had assaulted a police constable during a public function in Nagpur in 2004 was on Tuesday fined Rs 10,000 for the incident by a local court.

Additional Sessions Judge RS Pavaskar fined Omprakash Yadav alias Munna Rs 10,000 and also ordered that he would spend a month in jail in case he failed to pay the amount, a police official said.

Yadav had brought firecrackers to burst during BJP's 'Bharat Uday Yatra' at Ajni Square on March 19, 2004, and hit constable Rajendra Sarode when the latter seized the crackers, he said.

An offence under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dhantoli police station at the time, the official said.

Yadav was chairperson of Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board under the previous BJP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021