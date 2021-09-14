Left Menu

Man gets 20-year jail in rape case

According to complaint, the incident had taken place on October 29 last year when the girls parents had gone out of home for some work. The girl and her brother were at home, when the convict turned up there. Utkarsh Vats said in case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo additional imprisonment of 14 months.

A POCSO court here sentenced a man to 20 years in jail in a rape case and also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000. Jogesh (23), alias Jogan, was convicted for the rape of a 10-year-old girl, special public prosecutor Utkarsh vats said. According to complaint, the incident had taken place on October 29 last year when the girl’s parents had gone out of home for some work. The girl and her brother were at home, when the convict turned up there. He shunted out the boy and raped the girl. Utkarsh Vats said in case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo additional imprisonment of 14 months.

