NC leader murder: Jammu native arrested

A Jammu native allegedly involved in the murder of a 67-year-old National Conference leader, whose highly decomposed body was found in a flat at Moti Nagar in West Delhi, has been arrested.

Identifying the arrested accused as Rajender Chaudhary alias Raju Ganja, a driver by profession, the police said he is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy to murder NC leader Trilochan Singh Wazir.

Chaudhary was present in the flat on the day of the murder, a senior police official said.

Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Thursday morning. The investigation into this case of murder has been transferred to the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and the Special Cell has been asked to assist in the probe.

Wazir’s decomposed body with a plastic bag enveloping his head was found in a washroom of the flat, the police said, adding the flat had been taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh (31), an Amritsar native.

Wazir had reached Delhi on September 2 and was staying with Harpreet Singh and his friend Harmeet Singh, a native of Jammu, at their rented flat in the Basai Darapur area.

Both Harpreet and Harmeet are absconding and several police teams have been formed to trace them.

Harpreet’s mobile phone was found switched off but the police are trying to analyse the call records of both the suspects and raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts. In a post on Facebook, Harmeet Singh has claimed that he had killed Wazir after firing at his head following a heated argument and there was no role of Harpreet in the murder. Harmeet claimed that Wazir had planned to kill him and his son. According to the police, the autopsy report has revealed that the victim had died of a gunshot wound in his temple. They said the CCTV footage of the area has revealed that the accused were present in the building on Wednesday, a day before Wazir's body was found.

It looks like the NC leader was killed on September 2, the police had said earlier.

