Youth held for firing at businessman

One person was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a firing incident in which a businessman was injured on the night of September 12 in south Kolkata, police said. The arrested person said he was part of a group of men on six two-wheelers, who were going to the immersion of a Ganesh idol on Sunday night, according to a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

The bikers had an argument with businessman Pankaj Singh and his friends over manoeuvring his car and the latter slapped the youth. He then called others and one of them fired at Singh injuring him, the officer said.

The arrested youth is being questioned to know about other men in the group.

Singh, a resident of Howrah, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident happened near Gorky Sadan in the southern part of the city when Singh, along with a couple of his friends, was returning home.

