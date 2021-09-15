Left Menu

Fire at Patna factory, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a factory near Patna Sahib overbridge in Patna on Wednesday, the police said.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 15-09-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 09:53 IST
Fire at Patna factory, no casualties reported
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a factory near Patna Sahib overbridge in Patna on Wednesday, the police said.

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire was brought under control," it added.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

Also Read: RJD demands more land from Nitish govt to expand Patna office

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021