Sukesh Chandrashekhar MCOCA Case: Delhi Court orders 15 days remand to Avtar Singh Kochar

A Delhi Court sent an accused allegedly involved with Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the case related to cheating of former Ranbaxy promoter's wife to 15-day police remand. The Delhi Police had recently invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the present FIR.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh earlier on Tuesday said, "Considering the geographical extent to which the investigation has to be carried out, I find that accused Avtar Singh Kochar alias Dolly is required to be taken into police custody. Accordingly, the accused is remanded to 15 days police custody from today." According to the Police, the cash collected from various locations from the complainant was handed over to accused Avtar Singh and his men with instructions to deliver at a particular destination with the token number and phone number of the receiver.

The investigation has established that both co-accused Ramnani brothers and other channels of Avtar Singh collected cash to the tune of Rs. 160 crores at the behest of Sukesh Chandrashekhar. During the investigation, the raid was carried out at all the available addresses of Avtar Singh but he along with his entire family was absconding and they were not traceable. His non-bailable warrant (NBW) was also obtained and teams were stationed at Rohtak to trace his whereabouts. Finally, Singh was traced at Panchkula. After interrogation he was arrested in the case, the police said in the court.

The police further stated that accused Avtar Singh disclosed that he knew Deepak Ramnani and in June 2020, Deepak contacted him for sending huge funds abroad and other parts of India i.e., Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad. He further disclosed that he had obtained around Rs 150 crores from Deepak Ramnani and used to take 7-8 per cent commission on every transaction. It is further submitted that accused Avtar Singh knowingly participated in the activities of the organized crime syndicate in the present case and has used his Hawala connections to deliver money at various locations in India and abroad. (ANI)

