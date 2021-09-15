Lt Gen Gurmit Singh sworn in as Governor of Uttarakhand   

Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh was sworn in on Wednesday as the new governor of Uttarakhand. The oath of office was administered to Singh by the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice RS Chauhan at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan here. Singh, who retired as the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, is a highly decorated former Army officer The function was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues and a number of senior government officials including Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and DGP Ashok Kumar. Lt Gen Singh succeeds Baby Rani Maurya, who resigned three years before completing her tenure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)