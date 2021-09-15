Left Menu

One more held for firing at businessman in Kolkata

A 22-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a firing incident in which a businessman was injured on the night of September 12 in south Kolkata, police said on Wednesday. The Kolkata Police has so far arrested two persons in the firing incident, and they are being interrogated, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:29 IST
One more held for firing at businessman in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a firing incident in which a businessman was injured on the night of September 12 in south Kolkata, police said on Wednesday. The person was apprehended on Tuesday night from the Bhawanipore area, a senior officer said. The Kolkata Police has so far arrested two persons in the firing incident, and they are being interrogated, he said. The first arrested person, who is a food delivery boy, had admitted that he was part of a group of men on six motorcycles, who were going for the immersion of a Ganesh idol on Sunday night, the officer said. They had an argument with businessman Pankaj Singh and his friends over maneuvering his car and the latter slapped one of the bikers. He then called others and one of them fired at Singh injuring him, the officer said.

Singh, a resident of Howrah, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident happened near Gorky Sadan in the southern part of the city when Singh, along with a couple of his friends, was returning home.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

