Left Menu

Maha: 65-year-old man rapes minor girl in Jalna; arrested

A elderly man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl at a village in Maharashtras Jalna district, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday following which the 65-year-old accused, who has five children and grandchildren, was arrested late at night, an official from Badnapur police station said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:33 IST
Maha: 65-year-old man rapes minor girl in Jalna; arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl at a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday following which the 65-year-old accused, who has five children and grandchildren, was arrested late at night, an official from Badnapur police station said. The victim used to live in the house of her maternal uncle and the accused also resided in the neighborhood.

While the girl was feeding hens on Tuesday, the man allegedly gagged her and forcefully took her to his house where he raped her, the official said, adding that the accused then fled from the village.

The girl was later informed about the incident to her uncle who lodged a police complaint, he said.

A police team rushed to the village and the victim was sent for medical examination. The accused was nabbed late at night and a case was registered against him under relevant sections, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021