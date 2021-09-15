Saudi defences destroy Houthi drone launched toward Abha airport - al Hadath
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:54 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi air defences on Wednesday destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward Abha airport in the southwest of the kingdom, the Saudi-owned Dubai-based al-Hadath channel reported.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen after the Iranian-aligned Houthis ousted the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and triggered the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India's Indore-Dubai flight to resume from Wednesday
Air India's Indore-Dubai flight resumes after 17 months
Groups: Both sides used starvation as tool in Yemen war
Scindia flags off flights on Gwalior-Indore-Delhi route and Indore-Dubai route
Three explosive drones destroyed over Yemen, Saudi-led coalition says