Left Menu

Saudi defences destroy Houthi drone launched toward Abha airport - al Hadath

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:54 IST
Saudi defences destroy Houthi drone launched toward Abha airport - al Hadath
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi air defences on Wednesday destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward Abha airport in the southwest of the kingdom, the Saudi-owned Dubai-based al-Hadath channel reported.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen after the Iranian-aligned Houthis ousted the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and triggered the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021