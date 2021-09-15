400 families left homeless in Malda as villages fall prey to Ganga erosion

Around 400 families were left homeless in West Bengal's Malda district as their villages on the bank of the Ganges were washed away due to erosion, officials said on Wednesday.

Large parts of Sarkartola, Mukundatola, and Lalutola villages in Birnagar 1 panchayat of Kaliachak 3 block were washed away due to river erosion, they said.

The affected families, around 400, have been provided shelter in different schools and a field in the area, they added.

As relief, they have been provided rice, Chura (flattened rice), and jaggery, said panchayat head, Sima Halder.

Several houses, a temple, an overhead water tank, a road, and paddy fields went into the river due to erosion, she said.

An area of 500 m in length and 150 m in width was lost due to the erosion that happened over 10 hours on Sunday, she added.

The total number of displaced people is around 3,000, officials said.

Minister of State for Irrigation Sabina Yasmin visited the spot along with District Magistrate Rajarshi Mitra to take stalk of the situation.

Yasmin said the erosion of the Ganges is a national problem and the Centre should immediately take steps to arrest it.

''I have already spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue,'' she said.

Mitra said the area is in the jurisdiction of the Farakka Barrage Project Authority, which is under the Union Ministry of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation.

''I have taken up the issue with the Farakka Barrage Project Authority several times. They have informed that the rising water level of the Ganga is a hindrance to the steps needed to be taken. However, we are seeing what can be done,'' he said.

