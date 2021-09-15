Left Menu

Delhi HC issues notice to UIDAI on plea against Google Pay for unauthorised operations under banking laws

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) and others on a petition against Google Pay alleging unauthorised operations under the banking laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 14:45 IST
Delhi HC issues notice to UIDAI on plea against Google Pay for unauthorised operations under banking laws
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) and others on a petition against Google Pay alleging unauthorised operations under the banking laws. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked Unique Identification Authority Of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Google India Digital Services Private Limited to file a reply on the petition.

The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 8. The Court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Abhijit Mishra which highlights the grave issue of the unauthorised access, use and storing of the Aadhar and banking information of Indian citizens by Google Pay as a sheer violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, Aadhar Act 2016, Payments and Settlement Systems Act 2007 and Banking Regulations Act 1949.

The petitioner said that Google Pay in their terms and conditions have especially and explicitly mentioned that it will collect, store and share the bank account or aadhar details. He urged the Court to direct UIDAI to initiate actions against the respondent under the aegis of Section 29, Section 38 and Section 43 of the Aadhar Act 2016 for collecting, storing and using the aadhar information of the citizens.

He further urged the Court to direct UIDAI to issue appropriate directions under the aegis of Section 23A, Section 28, Section 29 of the Aadhar Act, 2016 for the protection of unauthorised access to the Aadhar information. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021