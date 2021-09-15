UP: 3 men arrested with opium worth Rs 11 crore

Three alleged smugglers carrying opium worth Rs 11 crore were arrested here while they were on their way to Haryana from Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off from an informer, 11 kilograms of opium said to be worth Rs 11 crore was recovered from a car at the Bareilly turn and three men were arrested on Tuesday night, Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

During interrogation, the accused said they would bring the drugs from Ranchi in Jharkhand and take it to Haryana to sell it at higher rates, the SP said, adding that the men also confessed to have taken over a dozen trips for the purpose.

Of the three accused, two men belong to Haryana and the other is a local resident.

As many as 18 ATM cards and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh were also recovered from them, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)