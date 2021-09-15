Left Menu

Maha: 16-year-old rape victim commits suicide in Nagpur

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after the man accused of raping her was recently released from jail on bail in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after the man accused of raping her was recently released from jail on bail in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday. The girl, who lived with her father, stepmother, and brother, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling at her home in Jaripatka area on Monday, senior inspector Nitin Phatangare of Jaripatka police station said.

According to the police, the girl was allegedly raped by a relative of her stepmother in June, following which a police complaint was lodged and the accused was arrested, the official said.

The accused, who was charged for rape, was recently released on bail from the central jail, he said, adding that the girl had been depressed ever since. The deceased teen's body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

