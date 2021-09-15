Left Menu

Former BDC member shot dead in UP's Badaun

He bore a gunshot injury in the head and it appeared to have been fired from very close range.

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:28 IST
A former block development committee member was shot dead at Basoma village of the Ujhani area here, police said on Wednesday.

Two months ago also, an attempt was made on Ramdayal’s life but police did not act at that time, alleged the victim’s son, Anuj Jatav.

According to the FIR filed by Anuj Jatav, his father had gone to their agriculture field on Tuesday night. His body was recovered on Wednesday morning with a gunshot injury, police said. He bore a gunshot injury in the head and it appeared to have been fired from very close range. Two people have been named in the FIR, his son Anuj Jatav told reporters.

