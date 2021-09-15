Left Menu

HP: Four Manimahesh pilgrims found dead

The first group of four persons was found dead in Kamal Kund and the bodies were recovered by a search and rescue team, he added.

Four Manimahesh pilgrims have been found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, a state disaster management official said on Wednesday.

The dead have been identified as Aman Kumar of Mohalla Mai Ka Baag in Chamba, Himangi of Gujarat and Vinod of Ludhiana in Punjab, state Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

The fourth person could not be identified so far, he added.

Mokhta said they were found dead near Kamal Kund on the Kugati Kailash Parikarma route to the Manimahesh lake, he added.

The Bharmour SDM said two groups of four and seven members had went for the ''parikrama'' (circumambulation) of the Manimahesh lake. The first group of four persons was found dead in Kamal Kund and the bodies were recovered by a search and rescue team, he added. The exact cause of their deaths is still to be ascertained.

The SDM said the second group was traced to Dhancho and all are safe, he added.

