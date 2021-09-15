Left Menu

Bengal govt appeals to employers to pay bonus ahead of puja

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:28 IST
Apprehending reluctance by private sector employers to pay Durga puja bonus owing to the COVID-19 impact, the West Bengal government on Wednesday appealed to them to follow the guidelines in paying the employees their dues.

The department has also urged employers not to reduce bonus.

The labour department has issued a notice saying that in view of the need for maintaining industrial peace and harmony, industry should adopt a flexible attitude on the issue of paying bonus and maintaining statutory provisions.

At the same time the state labour ministry has urged the labour unions to extend cooperation.

