EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon draft policy statement says government committed to IMF talks

Lebanon's new cabinet is committed to resuming talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a short- and medium-term rescue programme, a draft of its policy statement obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The government is due to meet on Thursday to approve the draft, which will then go to a vote of confidence in parliament. (Reporting By Laila Bassam, Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

