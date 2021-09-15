ICG rescues 11 fishermen stranded at sea

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday rescued 11 fishermen from their fishing boat which was stranded at sea, 35 nautical miles from coast due to strong winds and swell.

The rescue operation started on Tuesday night off Malpe Beach and they were brought to the coast on Wednesday afternoon, a defence public relation officer said in a statement.

IFB 'Sagar Samrat' lost propulsion owing to engine failure in rough weather conditions and requested transiting merchant ships which in turn sought assistance from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, the statement said. Accordingly ICG Ship Rajdoot sailed from New Mangalore Port for undertaking search and rescue operation and arrived at the stranded boat position at 11 pm on Tuesday. ''Considering inclement weather and various complications of boat such as battery draining, depleting ration and fresh water, ICGS Rajdoot took the subject IFB under tow along with 11 fishermen in good health condition at 12.20 pm today,'' the DPRO said.

