Germany says China has refused port stopover by warship

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:20 IST
Germany said Wednesday that China has rejected a planned stopover of a German warship in a Chinese port.

The frigate left Germany last month for a tour of the Indo-Pacific region as part of the German government's effort to increase its activities there.

“After some consideration, China has decided that it does not want a port visit from the German frigate Bayern,” said Maria Adebahr, a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman. ''We have taken note of that.” Part of Germany's recently announced new Indo-Pacific strategy includes an emphasis on free passage for ships, particularly through the Strait of Malacca that links the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.

