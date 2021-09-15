UK PM Johnson appoints Trevelyan as trade minister - Politico

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Anne-Marie Trevelyan as his new trade minister, tasked with negotiating new trade deals around the world, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Trevelyan had been serving as a junior business minister, and was last in cabinet as International Development Secretary from until it was merged with the Foreign Office in September 2020. She replaces Liz Truss, who was appointed Foreign Secretary.

