Mumbai: Cops seize 495 mobile phones of Rs 70 lakh value looted in Karnataka; arrest duo

The crime branch will contact Karnataka police to hand over the mobile phones that were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:48 IST
The crime branch of Mumbai police has arrested two persons from Ghatkopar here and seized from them 495 mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 70 lakh, which had been allegedly looted in Karnataka, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Ritesh Omprakash Kesare and Vijay Rajendra Shetty, he said. ''The duo was nabbed by unit seven of the crime branch after they reached the city for delivering the consignment in a tempo. Police found that 495 mobile phones were kept in 25 big boxes,'' he added.

During the probe, it came to light that these mobile phones had been looted from a truck by seven to eight robbers on Kolar-Bengaluru highway in Karnataka last month, the official said.

''The value of these phones is around Rs 70 lakh.

