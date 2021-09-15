Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:12 IST
Centre making all efforts to realise its vision of enhanced growth in J-K: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Devusinh Chauhan)
Union minister Devusinh Chauhan on Wednesday said the central government is making efforts with vigour and devotion to realise its vision of enhanced growth and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The ongoing outreach programmes initiated by the government are yielding tangible results with speedy and timely redressal of issues and concerns of people of the Union territory," he said.

The Union Minister of State for Communications was speaking after the virtual inauguration and foundation laying of various development projects in Pulwama district.

He asked the district administration to step up its efforts towards holistic development of the district even as he described Pulwama as growth engine of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chauhan, while getting details about the status of development work being executed in the district during a meeting convened here in this regard, sought vital statistics pertaining to different government schemes and initiatives.

Among the various development projects inaugurated by the minister are NTPHC's Lethpora, Zantrag, Wuyan, Sub Centre Chakoora, Doctors Residential Quarter project Kakapora, double story school building Gulzarpora, Girls Hostal Khrew, Water Supply Scheme Nehama Kakapora, Lift Irrigation Scheme Tral, Kadlabal Pampore Receiving Station, auditorium at GDC Boys Pulwama, R&B Sub Division Office Building Rajpora and roads connecting different areas of the district.

He also had a detailed feedback on flagship programmes like MGNREGA, Ayushman Bharat, NSAP, ISSS, PM-KISAN and other related schemes.

Chauhan exhorted upon the officers to maintain good rapport with people and focus on need based and area specific development projects for achieving optimum results on ground.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

