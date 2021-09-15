Left Menu

CID, Crime Branch to probe into ITR espionage case, honey trap angle

A day after arresting four contractual workers of the DRDOs Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Balasore district, on charges of espionage, Odisha Police Wednesday handed over the case to CID, Crime Branch to probe into allegations of leaking secrets to foreign agents after being honey trapped.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:29 IST
CID, Crime Branch to probe into ITR espionage case, honey trap angle
  • Country:
  • India

A day after arresting four contractual workers of the DRDO’s Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Balasore district, on charges of espionage, Odisha Police Wednesday handed over the case to CID, Crime Branch to probe into allegations of leaking secrets to foreign agents after being honey trapped. Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay ordered the CID, Crime Barnch to take up the matter from Balasore district police which had arrested four persons on Tuesday. A case has been registered against them at Chandipur Police Station . “As per the order of @DGPOdisha, Crime Branch will take over investigation of Chandipur PS Case.No. 76/2021. A four member probing team headed by Addl SP Prasant Ku. Bisoyi is heading top @SPBalasore to take charge of investigation,” Crime Branch, Odisha said in its official twitter post. Meanwhile, Bisoyi took over the charge after reaching Balasore with his four member team.

Earlier in the day, the ITR’s four contractual employees were produced before the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Balasore and they were sent to judicial custodyafter their bail petitions were rejected.

Booked under section 121-A (conspiracy against the state) two of the accused, while being taken to judicial custody claimed they were innocent. They were heard shouting slogans like “Bande Mataram,” and “I am an Indian.” One of them also continued to sing ..”Jana Gana Mana Adhi Nayak Jay Hai…” all along the road till he reached to the SDJM’s court, Balasore. Replying to questions from reporters, they admitted to Whatsapp chats with a woman from Uttar Pradesh but refuted that they were in contact with any Pakistani agent as claimed by the police. They were in touch with the woman both on Watsapp and Facebook for several days before police arrested them. They also denied receiving any gratification in order to pass information from the ITR. Balasore SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said: ”We cannot rule out the possibility (of a honey trap) at this stage. The investigation is on.” Police said social media accounts of the accused including Facebook and WhatsApp and phone call details are being investigated.

A case against has been registered against the four accused persons under sections 120-B/121-A/34 of IPC-R/W and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secret Act for causing serious harm to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

In January 2015, a former DRDO cameraman Iswar Chandra Behera working at ITR, Chandipur, was arrested on charge of spying for Pakistan Intelligence Agency, ISI. He was convicted and awarded life imprisonment in February this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021