Left Menu

Pak-backed terror groups continuously attempting to foment trouble in J-K: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said Pakistan-backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in the union territory as infiltration attempts are being made despite ceasefire in place.The Director General of Police DGP called for identification of over-ground workers of terrorists and smashing their networks in the union territory.Pak-backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in J-K.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 01:08 IST
Pak-backed terror groups continuously attempting to foment trouble in J-K: DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said Pakistan-backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in the union territory as infiltration attempts are being made despite ceasefire in place.

The Director General of Police (DGP) called for identification of over-ground workers of terrorists and smashing their networks in the union territory.

''Pak-backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in J-K. Despite the ceasefire, infiltration attempts are being made,'' Singh said while chairing a high-level meeting at police headquarters in Jammu. He said that any such attempt (to foment trouble by terrorists and their associates) would be foiled with fortitude. The DGP emphasised for maintenance of effective coordination and sharing of each and every valuable information so that immediate action is taken as and when required. Singh emphasised on the critical importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and real-time coordination and synergy between different security forces to foil the attempts of elements inimical to peace. He directed to take stringent action against the elements found involved in any anti-national or anti-social activities. The DGP said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the other security agencies, is working hard for the security of people and for the consolidation of peace, and added that those who are looking to cause any damage to the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory would not be spared. Singh while interacting with the officers stressed for further augmenting the intelligence and security grids so that no room is given to the elements inimical to peace in view of the ongoing attempts of infiltration from across the border and increased drone activities by rogue and anti-national elements.

He said the personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly, and there should be enhanced synergy at the grassroots level for better results. The police chief directed for effective dominance and surveillance in their respective areas and emphasised the need to keep a close watch on subversive elements by strengthening the border as well as the highway girds.

He also reviewed the security of the road tunnels in the zone and gave necessary directions regarding their security. Singh directed the officers to take review of the preparedness on ground deployments.

The DGP impressed upon the officers to upgrade their investigation quality and interrogation centres.

While referring to the capacity building programmes with the National Investigation agency (NIA), he said that these programmes will go a long way in upgrading the skills of investigating officers.

Reiterating the use of technology in strengthening the security grids, the DGP laid emphasis on seeking cooperation of the people in strengthening the border grid. He impressed upon the officers to identify the personnel indulging in any corrupt practices and take action against them.

Singh said that action against drug peddling is being taken and yet he emphasised on busting the narcotics networks to eradicate this menace from the UT. PTI AB KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021