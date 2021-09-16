Five bovine smugglers arrested in Jammu

Five smugglers were arrested and 36 bovine animals were rescued from them in the district on Wednesday, officials said.

A police team intercepted two vehicles in Chowki Choura area of the district and carried out searches, they said.

The police rescued 36 bovines during searches carried out by them, they said. Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf, Faisal Bashir, Touseef Ahmed Sheikh, Muneeb Ahmed Shiekh, residents of Anantnag district of South Kashmir and Barkat Ali of Akhnoor area of Jammu district, they said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)