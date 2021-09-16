Left Menu

NH-44 blockade: Haryana forms panel to talk to protesting farmers

The Haryana government on Wednesday has formed a special committee to talk with the farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws, for removing the blockade at National Highway-44 at Singhu border.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana government on Wednesday has formed a special committee to talk with the farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws, for removing the blockade at National Highway-44 at Singhu border. The committee was formed after a high-level meeting held by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

It comes four days before the Supreme Court is expected to hear the petition regarding the NH-44 blockade. Speaking to reporters here, Home Minister Anil Vij said, "To follow the orders of the Supreme Court, a state-level high power committee under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Rajeev Arora is formed which will talk to Samyukt Kisan Morcha to open the Haryana-Delhi border."

Other members of the committee are DGP and ADGP (law and order). The Supreme Court on September 6 refused to hear a plea filed by residents of Sonipat in Haryana, facing difficulties due to the Singhu border being blocked by farmers and asked them to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief.

"There is no need for us to intervene when High Courts are well versed with the local conditions and what is happening. We should trust High Court," said Justice DY Chandrachud. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

