Philippines will not cooperate with ICC probe of 'war on drugs' - spokesperson

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 06:43 IST
The Philippines will not cooperate with a formal investigation launched by the International Criminal Court into possible crimes against humanity committed in President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs", a presidential legal spokesperson said.

Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo also told DZBB radio station on Thursday that ICC investigators would not be permitted to enter the country to conduct the probe that was approved a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

