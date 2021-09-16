Left Menu

PM Modi urges people to share insights for Sept 26 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited inputs for this month's "Mann ki Baat" scheduled for September 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 09:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited inputs for this month's "Mann ki Baat" scheduled for September 26. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared the link of MyGov portal and wrote, "Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

Earlier, addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on August 29, Prime Minister Modi had hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

