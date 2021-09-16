Andaman MP urges CS to dispatch ration to remote Katchal Island

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has urged the chief secretary to dispatch a cargo ship with sufficient ration to remote Katchal Island which is facing a scarcity of food grains and other essential commodities.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain on Wednesday, the lawmaker stated that the residents of Katchal Island are panicked over the shortage.

The MP said that many shops have run out of ration, which was received in the last ship that had anchored on its shores on August 5.

