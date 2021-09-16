Left Menu

Telangana govt offers Rs 20 lakh ex- gratia to kin of minor who was raped and murdered

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 10:56 IST
Telangana govt offers Rs 20 lakh ex- gratia to kin of minor who was raped and murdered
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday met the parents of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbor and offered them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia, an official release said.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered allegedly by a man in a neighboring house at Saidabad here on the evening of September 9. The accused is still at large.

The ministers also assured support and help from the state government and stringent action against the culprit as per law and justice rendered as expeditiously possible, it said.

Home Minister Ali on Wednesday asked police officials to take steps to apprehend the accused in the case as soon as possible and take further measures as per law, even as the opposition Congress, BJP, and others stepped up attacks on the TRS government over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021