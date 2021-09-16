Russia's Putin says to self-isolate after COVID outbreak among staff - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:09 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported.
Putin was speaking through a video link at a summit of a Russia-led security bloc which was held in Tajikistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- TASS
- Tajikistan
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows; Russian cosmonauts find new cracks in ISS module
Russia must stop using foreign agents law to punish human rights defender
In Russia's Arctic, Navalny activist's election bid is crushed
Russia's Putin says U.S. Afghan foray achieved nothing but tragedy
Russia's Novak: OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance