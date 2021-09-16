Assam treasury staffer arrested for taking bribe from cop to release PF amount

A woman treasury office employee has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from a uniformed policeman in Assam's Nagaon district.

Junior Accounts Assistant Khushbu Harlalka was arrested on Wednesday while accepting Rs 1,000 as a bribe from constable Nabin Bora to release his Government Provident Fund (GPF) money, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said.

''Bora had informed me that she had demanded money from him and a trap was laid to catch her red-handed. A team of policewomen in plain clothes was posted at her office and they videographed her accepting bribe from the constable, and nabbed her,'' he added.

