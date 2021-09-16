Left Menu

ED raids premises linked to activist Harsh Mander in Delhi on money laundering charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at premises linked to human rights activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander here in connection with a money-laundering investigation, official sources said.

They said at least three premises located in south Delhi-- Adchini, Vasant Kunj, and Mehrauli-- are being searched.

The ED case is understood to be based on a Delhi Police economic offenses wing (EOW) FIR filed in February against the Centre for Equity Studies (CSE) run by Mander who is its director.

Mander has authored a number of books and apart from other social activities, he also writes newspaper editorials on subjects related to social justice and human rights. The police complaint was filed under Sections 75 and 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act along with Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on the complaint of the registrar of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against alleged violations in Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home in south Delhi, both established by the CSE.

The police had then said that the case was registered on the basis of an inspection by teams of NCPCR in October 2020 in these homes.

