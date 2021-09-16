Left Menu

Maha: One killed, 2 hurt in fire at unit in Pune industrial area

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:12 IST
Maha: One killed, 2 hurt in fire at unit in Pune industrial area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and two others were injured after a fire broke out at a small unit involved in making cake firework candles at an industrial estate in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, officials said.

According to fire brigade officials, they got a call at 10.20 is about the blaze at the unit located in Bhau industrial area on Sinhagad Road.

Eight fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the flames were brought under control after about two hours.

''One person was killed in the blaze,'' a police official said, adding that two other persons received minor injuries while escaping from the unit.

The deceased was identified as Dattanand Digambar Sonawane (40), the official said.

According to police, there were 16 laborers in the unit and they managed to escape, while Sonawane got trapped.

A police official said they were collecting more information about the deceased and according to primary information, he was the owner of the unit. ''As per preliminary information, Sonawane was mixing some firework material to be filled in cake candles. A bulb was lit over the mixture which might have generated heat, resulting in a blast followed by the fire,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021