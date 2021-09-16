Tripura: 3 NLFT insurgents surrender

Three insurgents of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the police.

During preliminary interrogation, they said that acute scarcity of food and money has forced them to flee from their base camps in neighbouring Bangladesh and surrender, police said on Thursday.

The militants were identified as Alindra Reang (25), Anida Reang (35) and Drawkumar Reang (30), residents of different villages in Ananda Bazar police station area in North Tripura district.

They told the police that they joined the militant outfit in 2019 and underwent training at its camps in Bangladesh, an official said.

They were involved in extortion activities in the interior areas of the state, he said.

''They suffered hardship of jungle life and got frustrated with the ill behaviour of their so-called leaders, who enjoy luxurious lives in Bangladesh and Myanmar,'' the official said.

NLFT was banned in 1997.

