Left Menu

Tripura: 3 NLFT insurgents surrender

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:18 IST
Tripura: 3 NLFT insurgents surrender
  • Country:
  • India

Three insurgents of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the police.

During preliminary interrogation, they said that acute scarcity of food and money has forced them to flee from their base camps in neighbouring Bangladesh and surrender, police said on Thursday.

The militants were identified as Alindra Reang (25), Anida Reang (35) and Drawkumar Reang (30), residents of different villages in Ananda Bazar police station area in North Tripura district.

They told the police that they joined the militant outfit in 2019 and underwent training at its camps in Bangladesh, an official said.

They were involved in extortion activities in the interior areas of the state, he said.

''They suffered hardship of jungle life and got frustrated with the ill behaviour of their so-called leaders, who enjoy luxurious lives in Bangladesh and Myanmar,'' the official said.

NLFT was banned in 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021