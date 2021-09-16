Left Menu

German police arrest four over threat to synagogue

On Thursday, police in Hagen said they had arrested four people as a result of their investigation into the threat and had searched various buildings. In 2019, a right-wing extremist launched an armed attack on a synagogue in the eastern town of Halle, shooting dead two passers-by. Then, police faced criticism for being slow to attend the scene, though they eventually arrested the attacker, who is now serving a life sentence for the murders.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:46 IST
German police arrest four over threat to synagogue

German police said on Thursday they had arrested four people, including a 16-year-old boy, after they received information about a possible threat to a synagogue. Late on Wednesday, police stepped up their protection of a synagogue in Hagen https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-police-say-they-are-responding-possible-threat-synagogue-2021-09-15, a town of some 200,000 on the fringes of the Ruhr industrial region in the west of the country.

The threat coincided with the Jewish festival of Yom Kippur, when observant Jews hold overnight vigils in synagogues. On Thursday, police in Hagen said they had arrested four people as a result of their investigation into the threat and had searched various buildings.

In 2019, a right-wing extremist launched an armed attack on a synagogue in the eastern town of Halle, shooting dead two passers-by. Then, police faced criticism for being slow to attend the scene, though they eventually arrested the attacker, who is now serving a life sentence for the murders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021