Left Menu

Criminal arrested after gunfight in Noida

A man allegedly involved in looting and snatching in Gautam Buddh Nagar was arrested following a gunfight with police in which he got injured, a senior officer said on Thursday.Devdutt alias Deva was caught late Wednesday night by the Phase 2 Police Station personnel, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Ankur Aggarwal said.Devdutt along with an aide was on a motorcycle when he was asked to stop for checking by police on Wednesday night.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:00 IST
Criminal arrested after gunfight in Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly involved in looting and snatching in Gautam Buddh Nagar was arrested following a gunfight with police in which he got injured, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Devdutt alias Deva was caught late Wednesday night by the Phase 2 Police Station personnel, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said.

Devdutt along with an aide was on a motorcycle when he was asked to stop for checking by police on Wednesday night. However, the rider opened fire at the police team in a bid to escape, Aggarwal said.

"He got injured in retaliatory firing, while his partner managed to escape... a combing operation is underway to arrest him," he said.

The accused was later identified as Devdutt, a known criminal involved in cases of looting and snatching in Noida and Greater Noida. He was sent to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

Four stolen/looted mobile phones and a locally-made pistol were seized from his possession and his motorcycle impounded, he said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and further legal proceedings are being carried out, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021