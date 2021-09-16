Top Maoist escapes during gun-battle in Odisha

Top Andhra Pradesh-based Maoist Suresh Surana and his associates have managed to escape during an intense gun-battle with security forces in Odisha, leaving behind arms and ammunition in their hideout, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Odisha Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel conducted a search operation on Badili Hill along the boundaries of Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Wednesday and spotted the Maoist camp.

As soon as the security forces approached the camp on Wednesday night, the red rebels opened fire on them, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted for two hours, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena told reporters.

However, taking advantage of the dark, the Maoists including Surana managed to escape from the spot, he said.

A firearm, six cartridges, four detonators, two walkie-talkie radio sets, uniforms and posters were seized, Meena said, adding that a search operation has been launched along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh boundary in Malkangiri district as it is being suspected that the red rebels fled towards the neighbouring state.

The incident comes barely a couple of days after Odisha Police nabbed another wanted Maoist Dubbasi Shankar alias Mahender in Koraput district on Tuesday.

