Hero MotoCorp steps up COVID-19 relief initiative in U'khand

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Thursday handed over 13 life-support ambulances to the Government of Uttarakhand in keeping with its commitment towards supporting the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform, the initiative ''Hero WeCare'' aims to help strengthen the healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Flagging off the ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art facilities at his residence here, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The pandemic has accentuated the need for healthcare and we are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for their significant contribution in supporting and strengthening the medical infrastructure in the state.'' ''These efforts are helping provide immediate relief to the frontline workers and the communities most impacted by Covid-19. We appeal to other corporates around the country to come together and extend their support to the governments to handle this unprecedented crisis,'' he said.

