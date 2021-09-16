Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp steps up COVID-19 relief initiative in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:15 IST
Hero MotoCorp steps up COVID-19 relief initiative in U'khand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Thursday handed over 13 life-support ambulances to the Government of Uttarakhand in keeping with its commitment towards supporting the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform, the initiative ''Hero WeCare'' aims to help strengthen the healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Flagging off the ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art facilities at his residence here, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The pandemic has accentuated the need for healthcare and we are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for their significant contribution in supporting and strengthening the medical infrastructure in the state.'' ''These efforts are helping provide immediate relief to the frontline workers and the communities most impacted by Covid-19. We appeal to other corporates around the country to come together and extend their support to the governments to handle this unprecedented crisis,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021