Father-son duo found dead at residence in Ghaziabad

A furniture manufacturer and his son were found dead in their house in Kasim Vihar colony of Tronica city police station area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Naeem-Ul-Hasan and his son Ovesh, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.

The bodies were discovered by Hasan’s nephew Arbaaz who found the father-son duo in a pool of blood inside the house, he said.

A case has been registered against unidentified assailants in this regard, he said.

Kumar said the assailants slit the throats of the victims and also attacked them with knives.

Three police teams have been formed to solve the murder mystery. It is not a case of loot because nothing has been stolen from the house, the officer noted.

Hasan’s wife and other children had gone to the maternal house, he said.

In a separate incident, body of a 30-year-old woman was found lying in a forlorn area near Kanawani village at Indira Puram.

Prima facie, it seems she was killed and her body was dumped here, police said, adding efforts are on to establish her identity.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the SSP added.

