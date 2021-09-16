Delhi accounts for most crimes against senior citizens: NCRB data

The national capital registered 906 cases of crime against senior citizens last year, the highest among 19 metropolitan cities in the country, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

However, crimes against senior citizens in Delhi dropped in 2020 as against 2019 when 1,076 such cases were registered in the city, the data showed.

Mumbai registered 844 cases of crime against senior citizens last year, Ahmedabad 709, Chennai 321, Bengaluru 210, Hyderabad 170 and Jaipur 157, it stated.

No such case was registered in Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Patna, it said.

The NCRB, which functions under the Union home ministry, classified 19 cities with a population of over 20 lakh as metropolitan cities. These are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat.

Out of the 906 cases registered in Delhi, seven were related to murder, two were of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and one was of attempt to murder, the data showed.

At 15, Chennai reported the highest number of murder cases last year among all metropolitan cities, followed by 12 in Mumbai and 10 in Bengaluru, according to the data.

Delhi registered 37 cases of simple hurt (section 323 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code) and six cases of grievous hurt (sections 325, 326, 326A and 326B of the IPC) last year, the data stated.

Indore registered the highest number of simple hurt cases at 71, followed by 64 in Chennai and 42 in Hyderabad, it said.

Delhi is the only metropolitan city where cases of rape of senior citizens were registered. Four such cases were registered in the city, it added.

The national capital reported eight cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty (section 354 of the IPC), followed by six in Mumbai, five in Bengaluru and four in Ahmedabad, the data showed.

A total of 405 cases of theft (section 379 of the IPC), one of extortion (sections 384, 385 and 389 of the IPC) and 31 of robbery (sections 392 to 394, 397 and 398 of the IPC) in which senior citizens were targeted were registered in Delhi, it said.

Five cases of criminal trespass (section 447 to 452 of the IPC) and 80 cases of cheating (section 420 of the IPC) were also registered in the city, it said.

