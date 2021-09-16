China is getting worse in terms of suppression, free speech -top U.S. lawmaker

China is getting worse in terms of suppression of free speech and human rights, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday in remarks at Cambridge Union during a trip to Britain for the G7 Speakers meeting.

"China is tightening. It's getting worse and worse in terms of democratic reform, freedom of speech or pluralism, or just the ability of people to speak out. They're not trying to change the government they're just trying to express themselves, and that - it's a major problem," Pelosi said.

Referring to a question on Huawei, Pelosi said, "That is a big threat."

