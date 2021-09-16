Left Menu

Teenager attempts suicide over NEET in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:44 IST
A 17-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly attempted to immolate herself on Thursday in connection with the test, said police. She had sustained burns in the process and is undergoing treatment at the government hospital at Chengalpattu near here. “The girl apparently wrote the test on September 12 and appeared apprehensive of the outcome of results. She immolated herself when she was alone at home in Urapakkam,” a senior police officer said. He however declined to reveal further details but said the student had sustained 60 percent burn injuries.

The Guduvanchery police who received information from the Chengalpattu GH over the girl’s attempt on her life rushed to the hospital and held an enquiry.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl from Thalaiyarampattu village near Katpadi in neighbouring Vellore district allegedly committed suicide fearing her NEET scores. A day after the exam, a 17-year-old student from Sathampadi village in Ariyalur district ended her life and on the eve of the screening test, a 20-year-old man from Salem reportedly committed suicide fearing failure in the test for the third time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

