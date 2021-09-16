Two Nagaon treasury employees arrested in bribery case

Two employees of the treasury office in Assam’s Nagaon district have been arrested for their alleged involvement in accepting bribes, police said. A treasury staffer was arrested on Thursday following the statement of a Junior Accounts Assistant of the same office who was caught while allegedly accepting bribe from a policeman. The Junior Accounts Assistant Khushbu Harlalka was arrested on Wednesday while accepting Rs 1,000 as bribe from constable Nabin Bora to release his Government Provident Fund (GPF) money, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said.

''Bora had informed me that she had demanded money from him and a trap was laid to catch her red-handed. A team of policewomen in plain clothes was posted at her office and they videographed her accepting bribe from the constable and nabbed her,'' he added.

Harlalka stated before the police that the treasury's accountant, Sanjib Mishra, was also involved in accepting bribes from people, following which he was summoned to the Nagaon Sadar police station late on Wednesday night.

Mishra was arrested on Thursday following his interrogation, Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon Police station Mridul Bora told reporters.

The duo was produced at the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court during the day and they were remanded to judicial custody.

