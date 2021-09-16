Left Menu

Shah to visit Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two-day visit to Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from Friday during which he will participate in a number of programmes and address rallies.Shah will visit Nanded in Maharashtra on Friday where he will participate in a tree plantation drive by the Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs. Thereafter, Shah will inaugurate a blood donation camp in Nirmal district of Telangana on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modis birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two-day visit to Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from Friday during which he will participate in a number of programmes and address rallies.

Shah will visit Nanded in Maharashtra on Friday where he will participate in a tree plantation drive by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). He will plant the 10 millionth sapling of this drive in 2021, an official spokesperson said.

The CAPFs have so far planted 99.99 lakh saplings this year and last year had planted about 1.47 crore saplings. Thereafter, Shah will inaugurate a blood donation camp in Nirmal district of Telangana on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. He will also address a public rally in Nirmal district.

On Saturday, the home minister will visit Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to pay floral tributes at the statues of Veer Balidani Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

While in Jabalpur, Shah will participate in a programme to honour the tribal leaders, who participated in the independence movement, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of country's independence.

He will also launch the 'Ujwala 2.0 Yojana' and participate in a conference of booth presidents of the BJP in the Jabalpur parliamentary constituency.

