Woman caretaker sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy

A local court on Thursday sentenced a woman caretaker at a school to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in 2017.

A Fast Track Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act found the 27-year-old woman guilty under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the prosecution, the woman caretaker at the boy's school used to touch his private parts and misbehaved with him on different occasions during November 2017.

The boy's father lodged a complaint with police on December 1, 2017 after finding burn marks on his son's body. When asked about the marks, the boy revealed to his father that the caretaker (aayamma) caught hold of him, kissed him and touched his private parts and inserted finger in the anus causing pain. When he told her that he will inform his parents about her behaviour, she threatened him and caused burn injury with a burning cigarette and lighter.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and she was subsequently arrested.

