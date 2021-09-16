Left Menu

Woman caretaker sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:08 IST
Woman caretaker sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Thursday sentenced a woman caretaker at a school to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in 2017.

A Fast Track Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act found the 27-year-old woman guilty under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the prosecution, the woman caretaker at the boy's school used to touch his private parts and misbehaved with him on different occasions during November 2017.

The boy's father lodged a complaint with police on December 1, 2017 after finding burn marks on his son's body. When asked about the marks, the boy revealed to his father that the caretaker (aayamma) caught hold of him, kissed him and touched his private parts and inserted finger in the anus causing pain. When he told her that he will inform his parents about her behaviour, she threatened him and caused burn injury with a burning cigarette and lighter.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and she was subsequently arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021